Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees.

Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.

Rizzo did a head-first dive to the bag, while Gimenez did a feet-first slide.

Just as TBS was showing a replay of the play, announcer Bob Costas noticed that Gimenez was safe.

Anyone want to wake up the Cleveland Guardians replay team? How do you not challenge that play? pic.twitter.com/hb5eIwM8nw — Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) October 18, 2022

Unfortunately, it was too late for Cleveland to challenge, so they missed a big opportunity. The game rolled to the bottom of the fourth where the Yankees went 1-2-3.

In a game where they’re trailing and the season is on the line, Cleveland couldn’t afford to not take advantage of any opportunities. They missed a chance to get a baserunner on in the fourth, which hurts.

The winner of the game will face the Houston Astros in the ALCS.