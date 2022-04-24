Cleveland OF Myles Straw rips ‘classless’ Yankees fans

Cleveland outfielder Myles Straw had some harsh words for Yankees fans after Saturday’s incident.

The Yankees beat Cleveland 5-4 on Saturday on a walk-off hit by Gleyber Torres. After the walk-off hit, Yankees fans began throwing trash at Cleveland players in right field (video here).

There is some context to the matter.

The batter before Torres had his walk-off hit was Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, who delivered a game-tying RBI double. Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan hurt himself running into the wall trying to chase down Kiner-Falefa’s double.

Steven Kwan is a warrior. 90 percent of guys in the league would curl up and wait for the CF to get this ball potentially losing the game. pic.twitter.com/nM6hxj9ZC8 — Jared McInnis (@CupStradamus) April 23, 2022

Straw, who was in center field, did not appreciate what some Yankees fans said to Kwan after the play. He climbed the right field wall to confront the fans.

Myles Straw almost just went into the stands to fight a Yankee fan pic.twitter.com/oGqxC80Wsa — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) April 23, 2022

So, after Torres’ hit, Yankees fans threw trash at Cleveland’s outfielders.

Cleveland’s players were not happy with the treatment they received from the opposing fans. Straw took his displeasure to another level, calling Yankees fans “classless” and the “worst fan base on the planet.”

“I’m not talking. I’ll let the fans talk for me. Classless… Worst fan base on the planet,” Straw said of Yankees fans, via The Athletic.

Yankees fans were certainly wrong for throwing crap onto the field after the game. But for as much as Straw wants to point the finger at Yankees fans, he was wrong too. A professional ballplayer should not be climbing fences to get in the faces of opposing fans and escalating tensions.

Straw even said after the game he didn’t regret his actions.

"If I were to do it again I probably would've said the same thing." Myles Straw doesn't regret defending his teammates at the end of the game. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/kyWioAoWwu — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Yankees fans were classless for their actions, but what does that make Straw considering he stooped to their level?