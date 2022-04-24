 Skip to main content
Cleveland OF Myles Straw rips ‘classless’ Yankees fans

April 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Myles Straw confronts Yankees fans

Cleveland outfielder Myles Straw had some harsh words for Yankees fans after Saturday’s incident.

The Yankees beat Cleveland 5-4 on Saturday on a walk-off hit by Gleyber Torres. After the walk-off hit, Yankees fans began throwing trash at Cleveland players in right field (video here).

There is some context to the matter.

The batter before Torres had his walk-off hit was Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, who delivered a game-tying RBI double. Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan hurt himself running into the wall trying to chase down Kiner-Falefa’s double.

Straw, who was in center field, did not appreciate what some Yankees fans said to Kwan after the play. He climbed the right field wall to confront the fans.

So, after Torres’ hit, Yankees fans threw trash at Cleveland’s outfielders.

Cleveland’s players were not happy with the treatment they received from the opposing fans. Straw took his displeasure to another level, calling Yankees fans “classless” and the “worst fan base on the planet.”

“I’m not talking. I’ll let the fans talk for me. Classless… Worst fan base on the planet,” Straw said of Yankees fans, via The Athletic.

Yankees fans were certainly wrong for throwing crap onto the field after the game. But for as much as Straw wants to point the finger at Yankees fans, he was wrong too. A professional ballplayer should not be climbing fences to get in the faces of opposing fans and escalating tensions.

Straw even said after the game he didn’t regret his actions.

Yankees fans were classless for their actions, but what does that make Straw considering he stooped to their level?

