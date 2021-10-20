Baseball world reacts to Cody Bellinger’s huge Game 3 home run

Cody Bellinger may have saved the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season with a massive home run on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers entered Game 3 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves down 2-0. The Dodgers got out to a 2-0 lead in Game 3 but blew it and fell behind 5-2. They were down to their final five outs of the game and facing a 3-0 deficit in the series.

But then Bellinger gave them life.

Bellinger was facing Luke Jackson with two on and one out in the bottom of the 8th. He jumped on a high 1-2 fastball and sent it over the wall in right center for a tying home run.

What a clutch hit. That was Bellinger’s first homer this postseason, and it could not have been bigger.

Dodger Stadium, which had been quiet, erupted. Fans on Twitter blew up as well with reactions to the huge home run.

October baseball. Magic. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) October 20, 2021

Dodgers back from the dead — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 20, 2021

Cody Bellinger. Oh my. Dodger Stadium, eerily quiet for the last six innings or so, has been brought back to life. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 20, 2021

Dear Cody, I’m sorry for ever talking bad about you.

Please accept our apology. From,#Dodgers Fans — Todd Wolfson (@SFHShoops) October 20, 2021

BELLI BRINGING THE DODGERS BACK FROM THE DEAD pic.twitter.com/3yWxNOWIOY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2021

The homer undoubtedly gave the Dodgers momentum. The Braves ended up making a pitching change, and it wasn’t long before the Dodgers took the lead.

Bellinger batted .165 during a disastrous, injury-filled regular season. The home run might have made up for it all.