Cody Bellinger robs Fernando Tatis Jr. of home run with amazing catch

October 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cody Bellinger did it all for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday night.

Not only did Bellinger hit a solo home run in the fourth to extend his Dodgers’ lead to 4-1 in the game, but he also made a spectacular catch.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was batting in the top of the seventh inning with a runner on second and two outs. His team was down 4-3, and Tatis Jr. lifted a ball to dead center. The ball looked sure to sail out of the park for the go-ahead home run, but Bellinger had other ideas.

What a catch!

By our count, Bellinger was worth about three runs in the game. He hit the home run and saved two runs with that catch.

The Padres trailed 1-0 in the series entering the game, and catches like that won’t help.

