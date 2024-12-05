 Skip to main content
Report: 3 teams have spoken to Cubs about a Cody Bellinger trade

December 5, 2024
by Grey Papke
Cody Bellinger in a Cubs hat looking on

Apr 28, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) returns to the dugout after the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger might be traded by the Chicago Cubs this offseason, and at least three teams have checked in on his availability.

The New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros are among the teams to ask the Cubs about Bellinger, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Trade talks are not expected to gain traction until Juan Soto makes a decision in his own free agency.

Levine adds that the Cubs are looking for additional payroll flexibility in putting Bellinger on the market. The outfielder is due to make $27.5 million next season, but the Cubs do not appear willing to eat money in a trade, nor are they interested in simply giving Bellinger away at a discount.

The Cubs were reportedly expecting Bellinger to opt out of his contract this offseason, but he instead decided to exercise his 2025 option, putting the team in a bind. The 2019 NL MVP hit .266 with 18 home runs in 130 games last season and does not turn 30 until next July. He represents a much less expensive Soto alternative, but he will not come for free.

