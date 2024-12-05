Report: 3 teams have spoken to Cubs about a Cody Bellinger trade

Cody Bellinger might be traded by the Chicago Cubs this offseason, and at least three teams have checked in on his availability.

The New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros are among the teams to ask the Cubs about Bellinger, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Trade talks are not expected to gain traction until Juan Soto makes a decision in his own free agency.

Levine adds that the Cubs are looking for additional payroll flexibility in putting Bellinger on the market. The outfielder is due to make $27.5 million next season, but the Cubs do not appear willing to eat money in a trade, nor are they interested in simply giving Bellinger away at a discount.

The Cubs were reportedly expecting Bellinger to opt out of his contract this offseason, but he instead decided to exercise his 2025 option, putting the team in a bind. The 2019 NL MVP hit .266 with 18 home runs in 130 games last season and does not turn 30 until next July. He represents a much less expensive Soto alternative, but he will not come for free.