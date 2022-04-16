 Skip to main content
Corey Seager gets Barry Bonds treatment from Angels

April 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Corey Seager swinging a bat

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels pulled off one of the rarer moves in baseball Friday, opting to issue an intentional walk with the bases loaded.

The Texas Rangers had the bases loaded and one out in Friday’s game against the Angels, with Corey Seager stepping to the plate. The Angels were already trailing by one, and clearly feared a knockout blow from Seager. Manager Joe Maddon surprisingly chose to intentionally walk Seager in a damage limitation move.

The strategy didn’t necessarily pay huge dividends. Mitch Garver hit a sacrifice fly one batter later, but there was no further damage beyond that.

This sort of thing is rare, but not unprecedented. Barry Bonds most famously got the treatment, but it has at least been considered in many other situations. Maddon himself has done it before as well.

