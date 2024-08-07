 Skip to main content
Corey Seager spoils Astros pitcher’s no-hitter in the most brutal fashion

August 6, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Astros pitcher Framber Valdez looking frustrated after losing his no-hitter against Corey Seager

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez was so close, yet so far.

Valdez was one out away from a no-hitter Tuesday against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The two-time All-Star had a chance for the final out against outfielder Josh Smith but ended up walking him. Then unfortunately for Valdez, two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager was waiting on deck.

Seager smashed the first pitch he saw, an 85-mph meatball right down the middle, into the right field seats to cut the lead to 4-2. Valdez ended up just a pitch short of recording the Astros’ 18th no-hitter in franchise history.

Despite not allowing a hit through 8.2 innings pitched, Valdez wasn’t even able to keep his shutout.

Seager has been no stranger to getting big hits in key moments throughout his career. His latest clutch home run just so happened to have come at Valdez’s expense.

But the home run didn’t end up altering the final result. Astros closer Josh Hader came in to replace Valdez and got the last out for a 4-2 Astros win.

