Cubs announcer trolls Ronald Acuna Jr. over stolen bases

The Chicago Cubs’ TV broadcast is still feeling a bit salty over how Ronald Acuna Jr.’s 70th stolen base of the season was celebrated, at least judging by their comments during Thursday’s game.

Cubs announcers Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were critical of the fact that Wednesday’s game was paused at a critical moment for a highlight montage and celebration after Acuna became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in the same season. The broadcasters doubled down on their stance Thursday after Acuna reached base, giving him the opportunity to steal No. 71.

Boog: "Acuña with his next steal has a chance to join the 40-71 club." JD: "How many members of that are there?" A++ work, gentlemen. Well played. pic.twitter.com/gVmVJHHtjv — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) September 29, 2023

“Acuna with his next steal has a chance to join the 40-71 club,” Sciambi noted, before Deshaies sarcastically asked “How many members of that are there?”

In fairness, both broadcasters accepted the importance of the feat, but felt that it was an inappropriate time for a celebration. That is a defensible position, and one they might as well double down on.

Acuna was actually caught stealing during the game, so he will have to wait for his 71st steal. The Cubs still lost, however, in a key blow to their Wild Card hopes.