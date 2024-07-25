 Skip to main content
AL team showing interest in trade for Cubs pitcher

July 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jameson Taillon ready to pitch

May 14, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs plan to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, and one of their players who is drawing attention is pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Taillon is in the second year of a four-year, $68 million contract he signed with the Cubs in December 2022. The 32-year-old is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career and has gone 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 17 starts.

On Thursday, The Athletic reported that the Houson Astros have shown interest in a trade for Taillon. Houston has several pitchers who are injured. Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier and J.P. France are all out for the season, while Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia are working their way back from injuries.

In short, the Astros could really use a durable arm, which is exactly what Taillon has been. Taillon has made at least 29 starts in each of the last three seasons.

In addition to Houston, the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have also been mentioned as AL teams with interest in acquiring Taillon.

Taillon has 10 teams in his no-trade clause, meaning he could dictate where he goes to an extent. What makes him an attractive addition beyond just his strong pitching this season is that he is signed for two more seasons.

