Marlins’ Daniel Castano takes line drive to head in scary moment

July 28, 2022
by Grey Papke

Daniel Castano injury

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was involved in a scary incident Thursday during his start against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the bottom of the first inning, Castano was hit in the lead by a line drive off the bat of Reds infielder Donovan Solano. According to Statcast, the ball came off Solano’s bat at 104 MPH, and hit Castano’s head so hard it deflected in the air all the way to third baseman Joey Wendle, who caught it on the fly to record the out.

Castano remained down for several moments as he was attended to, but appeared to be alert and did not show any signs of bleeding. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Solano was visibly shaken and even went to check on Castano before the Marlins pitcher left the field.

Castano, a 27-year-old lefty, had been called up specifically to start Thursday’s game. He has a 3.81 ERA over 39 career appearances with the Marlins spread across the last three seasons.

