Darryl Strawberry recovering from heart attack

New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack.

Strawberry shared a photo of himself on Instagram late Monday night that showed him in a hospital bed at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis, Mo. The former No. 1 overall draft pick revealed that he suffered a heart attack on Monday but said he is “so happy and honored to report that all is well.”

“Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack. I am so happy and honored to report that all is well,” Strawberry wrote. “So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!! Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!”

Strawberry, who turned 62 on Tuesday, currently resides in O’Fallon, Mo. Mets spokesperson Jay Horwitz confirmed to The Associated Press that Strawberry is recovering and resting comfortably. Team owner Steve Cohen also issued a statement wishing Strawberry well.

“On behalf of the entire organization we are sending positive thoughts to Darryl Strawberry, his wife Tracy and his entire family after last night’s heart attack,” Cohen said. “We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1.”

As Cohen mentioned, the Mets are planning to retire Strawberry’s No. 18 jersey in a ceremony this season. The seven-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year helped lead the franchise to their last World Series title in 1986.

Strawberry played for the Mets for the first eight seasons of his career from 1983-1990. He also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. Strawberry won World Series titles with the Yankees in 1996 and 1999.