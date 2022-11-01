Dave Dombrowski shares 1 big flaw with current MLB playoff system

MLB is in its first season of its newly-expanded playoff system that allows six teams per league to make the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies were big beneficiaries of the expanded system this year and have ridden their playoff berth into a World Series spot. Their postseason run has also led their general manager Dave Dombrowski to identify a flaw with the setup.

Dombrowski was a guest on MLB Network Tuesday ahead of Game 3 of the World Series. He said that the bye into the Divisional Round for the top two teams in each league isn’t so much of an advantage.

“I’m not so sure that a 5-day shutdown at the beginning is ever good for any club,” Dombrowski said. “I’ve been in that spot myself. That means if you’re 5th and 6th, you’re going to play a club that may be better than you, but they haven’t played for five days.”

Both NL teams that had a bye lost in the Divisional Round (Braves and Dodgers). The Phillies, who wouldn’t have been eliminated in all previous years, have now made the World Series.

Given that 50 percent of the teams with byes lost after their layoffs, it’s fair to wonder just how much of an advantage that serves. Perhaps the layoff makes a team susceptible to being rusty and knocked off early. But for teams that can win after the layoff, having a fresher pitching staff could prove to be beneficial to winning it all.