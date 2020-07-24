Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 24, 2020
pixel 1

Dennis Eckersley has funny but true comment about Orioles

July 24, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dennis Eckersley offered a funny but true comment about the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Eckersley is a studio analyst for NESN, which is the TV home of the Boston Red Sox. He is friends with Orioles broadcaster Jim Palmer, and made a comment recognizing what a tough job Palmer has.

He’s not wrong pointing out how tough it must be announcing for the Orioles.

Not only did Baltimore get trounced 13-2 by the Red Sox on Friday night, but they have finished last in the AL East the last three seasons. Their 47-115 record in 2018 was the worst in MLB, and their 54-108 record last season was the second-worst in MLB. It’s not easy to maintain enthusiasm about a team losing that much.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus