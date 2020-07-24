Dennis Eckersley has funny but true comment about Orioles

Dennis Eckersley offered a funny but true comment about the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Eckersley is a studio analyst for NESN, which is the TV home of the Boston Red Sox. He is friends with Orioles broadcaster Jim Palmer, and made a comment recognizing what a tough job Palmer has.

Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast: “You know what would be a tough job? To be an announcer for the Baltimore Orioles.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) July 25, 2020

He’s not wrong pointing out how tough it must be announcing for the Orioles.

Not only did Baltimore get trounced 13-2 by the Red Sox on Friday night, but they have finished last in the AL East the last three seasons. Their 47-115 record in 2018 was the worst in MLB, and their 54-108 record last season was the second-worst in MLB. It’s not easy to maintain enthusiasm about a team losing that much.