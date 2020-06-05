Derek Jeter would have moved out of Manhattan over World Series loss

Derek Jeter is one of the great MLB champions of our time, so it’s no surprise to learn just how important winning was to him.

The former New York Yankees shortstop won five World Series with the team — 1996, 1998-2000, and 2009. Jeter was on “YES We’re Here” to talk with host Jack Curry about the 2000 World Series for the 20th anniversary of the team’s championship.

In his commentary, Jeter shared that he was so passionate about beating the New York Mets in the “Subway Series” that he was ready to move out of Manhattan if he lost.

“I’ve joked about it before, but I really mean it – I moved to Manhattan when I was 21 years old, but if we didn’t win that World Series against the Mets, I think I would’ve moved out of the city,” Jeter told Curry. “In my mind, it was a battle for New York, and we were playing for something pretty special — winning three championships in a row.

“We had to win. I felt like we had everything to lose,” Jeter said.

It’s cliche to say that winning meant more to someone compared to another, but that might have been the case in that series for Jeter (and possibly in general). Jeter played that series like he didn’t want to move out of the city. He batted .409 with two doubles, a triple, and two home runs and was named World Series MVP.