Diamondbacks’ Jake McCarthy tumbles over wall for great catch

April 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jake McCarthy by the fence

Jake McCarthy came up with a spectacular catch on Tuesday in San Diego.

McCarthy’s Arizona Diamondbacks were leading the Padres 8-5 at Petco Park, but San Diego was threatening. The Padres had runners on first and second with two outs and Austin Nola at the plate.

The Padres catcher hit a fly ball towards the foul line in right field. McCarthy came running over and made the catch just before running into the wall and flipping over.

Yes, McCarthy held on for the inning-ending out. Arizona won 8-6, so that out was a big catch.

On top of his great catch, McCarthy went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. He was a big MVP in the victory.

