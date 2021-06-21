Wild Dodgers streak finally broken for first time since 2019

A crazy streak involving the Los Angeles Dodgers is finally coming to an end.

Dating back to Oct. 2019, the Dodgers have been favored in every single game they have played. That is a streak of 150 straight games. But that streak came to an end on Monday.

The Dodgers are beginning a three-game series at the San Diego Padres. Monday night’s game features Julio Urias against Yu Darvish.

The Dodgers have been listed as anywhere from a +105 to +125 underdog for the game.

The last time the Dodgers were underdogs came in the 2019 NL playoffs against Max Scherzer. Interestingly, Urias was the starting pitcher for that game too.

The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers were underdogs was October 7th, 2019…150 straight games as favorites Urias lost that game and starts tonight vs the Padres. #Dodgers #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/mYctSJsGrU — Covers (@Covers) June 21, 2021

The Dodgers have the second-best record in MLB behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants. The Padres are a top team too and only 3.5 games behind them in the standings. Plus, they have Darvish going in the game.