Dodgers hiring 7-time All-Star slugger as advisor

The Los Angeles Dodgers are giving a post-retirement job to The Cruz Missile.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have hired former MLB slugger Nelson Cruz to join their organization as an advisor. Ardaya adds that the Dominican native Cruz will do a lot of work for the Dodgers in Latin America.

Cruz, 43, just announced his retirement after the 2023 season. He was a seven-time All-Star over 19 big-league seasons, playing for eight different teams and hitting 464 career home runs. Cruz was also a four-time Silver Slugger winner and won ALCS MVP with the Texas Rangers in 2011.

Though the Dodgers were not one of those teams that Cruz played for, they were once linked to him in the rumor mill. Now Cruz is officially joining them some years later for his next chapter in baseball.