Dodgers’ Justin Turner shares his Opening Day regret about this season

Thursday’s Opening Day for the four MLB teams that played was nothing like what they have come to expect from an Opening Day. The lack of fans meant no full stadium, no cheering, no reactions at all, and it just wasn’t the same. And there was also one other big thing missing that Justin Turner recognized.

The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman said the lack of family presence was one rough aspect of playing without spectators.

“We have a handful of guys that are making their first Opening Day roster and it’s unfortunate and sad that their families, their wives, their loved ones aren’t going to be able to be in the stadium in person to kind of share in this moment,” Turner said, via the OC Register’s Bill Plunkett. “Your first Opening Day is something that never leaves you and it’s something that’s really exciting and it’s unfortunate that they’re not going to fully be able to to share that with their family.”

That is a bummer. It’s hard enough not having family being able to attend games. But being away from family for months is part of what led MLB to abandon the idea of playing in a bubble situation this season.

Ultimately, the situation for MLB and many other people and industries is not ideal, so they are just trying to make the most of a difficult situation.