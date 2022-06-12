Dodgers manager has ominous comment about Walker Buehler

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered an ominous comment about Walker Buehler on Saturday.

The Dodgers placed Buehler on the injured list Saturday due to a forearm strain. The injury is fairly significant.

Roberts revealed after Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Giants that Buehler won’t be able to throw for 6-8 weeks. Once he is cleared to throw, Buehler would have to begin a throwing program from the beginning and work all the way back up to being major league-ready.

Though the Dodgers expect to have Buehler back, Roberts said “it’s gonna be a while.”

Dave Roberts said Walker Buehler’s MRI showed a ligament strain in his elbow. He won’t need surgery, but will be shut down for 6-8 weeks, then will have to build back up all over again Dodgers expect him to pitch again this year, but Roberts said it’s “gonna be a while” — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) June 12, 2022

Roberts is flat-out saying that Buehler won’t be back for a long time.

If the Dodgers have to go a long time without Buehler, they will have to hope for the rest of the staff to stay healthy.

Tony Gonsolin has been great; Julio Urias is doing well; Tyler Anderson has been a revelation; Clayton Kershaw just returned; and Andrew Heaney is close to a return. Plus the team has Danny Duffy and Dustin May rehabbing long-term injuries.

The Dodgers have the depth and resources to withstand injuries better than almost any other team. But even they don’t want to lose an ace like Buehler for an extended period of time.

Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA this season. The 27-year-old had two straight brief starts for the Dodgers.