Drake hurt Blue Jays’ chances in World Series

The infamous Drake Curse may have hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a new way.

Drake, a Toronto native and Blue Jays fan, had plenty of trash talk for the Dodgers during the World Series, particularly when his team took a 3-2 lead with a 6-1 win in Game 5. The rapper’s social media activity did not go unnoticed by Dodger players.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas told TMZ Sports that Drake’s shots at Shohei Ohtani in particular got a reaction in the clubhouse.

“I tried to stay humble, don’t talk too much, but that doesn’t go unnoticed,” Rojas said. “When you do something like that, when you disrespect the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of the person and what the guy has done for baseball, it’s really hard to jump into conclusions at that time.

We lose Game [5], (Trey) Yesavage threw a really good game, and we’re not doing anything other than praising the guy. He threw the ball really well, pitched an amazing game, he’s a different pitcher, he’s a unicorn on the pitching side. Then all of a sudden we’ve got this guy right here. We don’t know who he is, but you don’t have to do that, man.”

#Exclusive 👀 Drake going after Shohei Ohtani during the World Series actually backfired HARD. Miguel Rojas tells TMZ Sports the locker room definitely took notice of the rapper taking shots at their superstar teammate — and they didn't like it one bit. https://t.co/vvsZw4WLxd pic.twitter.com/uVGVwtULeH — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2025

Drake did have some trash talk for Ohtani and the Dodgers after Game 5, though it was not that bad. Still, it was enough to irk the Dodgers.

Drake going crazy with the trash talk tonight https://t.co/E0mVKn3Aax pic.twitter.com/WQ9v2m7jxT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2025

Rojas hit the game-tying home run in the 9th inning of Game 7, exacting his own measure of revenge on Drake. Ohtani himself went 3-for-8 with a double and two walks over the final two games of the series as well.

Drake is rather infamous for his sports curse, in which many of the teams he publicly supports lose high-profile games. Some have even argued that curse cost the Blue Jays the chance to sign Ohtani in free agency.