Now we know exactly what the Dodgers were doing after last year’s All-Star break

Now we know exactly what the Los Angeles Dodgers’ players were doing after the MLB All-Star break last year.

Four Dodgers players have recently gone on the paternity list. Additionally, Cody Bellinger, who was with the Dodgers last season but is now with the Chicago Cubs, also went on the paternity list.

Bellinger was added to the paternity list on Tuesday; Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol were just added to the list on Tuesday; pitcher Evan Phillips was added to the paternity list on April 20; and Mookie Betts was added on April 18.

Mookie Betts, Evan Phillips, Max Muncy, Brusdar Graterol and Cody Bellinger were all on the Dodgers last season, and have all gone on paternity leave in the last week. https://t.co/v7BnfZnwEm — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) April 25, 2023

Los Angeles hosted the All-Star Game on July 19 last season. Assuming all the pregnancies went to full term, the probable dates of conception would have been close to the end of July/early August.

The players may not have been taking care of family matters during the All-Star break, but certainly a little after it. The Dodgers would have had the best record in the NL around that time and a double-digit lead in the NL West. Maybe their players were feeling loose and comfortable.

Congratulations to all the players on their new additions.