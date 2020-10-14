Dodgers set record with 11 runs in first inning of Game 3, knock Kyle Wright out

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the first two games of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, but they set out to change that in Game 3 on Wednesday with a record-breaking start.

The Dodgers batted around in the first inning of Game 3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, put up 11 runs, and knocked Braves starter Kyle Wright out of the game.

Corey Seager got the scoring started with an RBI double in the first. Will Smith made it 2-0 with an RBI double. Then the Dodgers really started to roll with two outs. Cody Bellinger walked, Joc Pederson followed with a 3-run home run to make it 5-0, and then Edwin Rios went back-to-back with a solo home run to make it 6-0.

Wright was finally removed after walking Chris Taylor. The six runs he allowed were as many as the entire team gave up in their previous six postseason games. He was charged with a seventh, meaning he was responsible for more runs allowed in one inning than the Braves had allowed throughout the playoffs prior to the game.

Grant Dayton entered in relief of Wright and didn’t fare much better. He allowed a walk and run-scoring single to make it 7-0. And then things got even worse with a Max Muncy grand slam to make it 11-0.

The Dodgers put up 11 runs in the inning, which set a record for most runs scored in an inning during a postseason game.