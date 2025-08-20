Dodgers address calls for lineup change after Teoscar Hernandez’s latest blunder

The Los Angeles Dodgers are refusing to press the panic button on Teoscar Hernandez, at least for now.

Hernandez’s name was trending for the wrong reasons on Monday after the Dodgers right fielder committed a crucial drop in the ninth inning of the team’s 4-3 contest against the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies. The botched play, which Statcast pegged at a 99.4% catch probability, allowed the winning run to reach second base and eventually score.

It was far from the first time that Hernandez exhibited shaky play in right field this season. His defense has had some fans and pundits alike raise the idea of shifting a certain six-time Gold Glove winner back to his original position in right field.

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was seen having an open-door conversation with Mookie Betts after Monday’s loss to the Rockies. The scene reportedly had some wondering if a Betts return to right field was looming.

Roberts shot down that possibility for now, but left the door open if Hernandez fails to shape up.

“I think that’s a fair question, but I don’t think we’re there yet,” Roberts said.

“I think, just in totality, we can all do a better job. All of us. So I just refuse to pin it on one position, one person. … That’s just not what I do. But I do believe … if there’s ways to get better on the margins I think that way to look at it is completely fair and completely honest.

“I do know that [Teoscar Hernandez] feels more comfortable in right [field]. I know the numbers don’t speak to it this year. I’m counting on him to improve play out there. I really am. I’ll leave it at that.”

Betts has more than held his own defensively at the more premium shortstop position. Moving his award-winning glove back to right field would come with its own issues, which Roberts may be trying to avoid.

But if Roberts’ open challenge to Hernandez doesn’t spark improved defensive play from him, Betts may be back to tracking fly balls at season’s end.