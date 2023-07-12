Dodgers ace Walker Buehler looks great in latest pitching video

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler looked great while throwing in his latest pitching video.

Buehler shared a video via his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“Little ASG DAY bully! Gettin closer!!” Buehler wrote as his caption, noting that he was throwing a bullpen session on the day of the All-Star Game.

Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022. This is his second such surgery. The average recovery time from Tommy John surgery ranges from 12-18 months, though the recovery time from a second TJ surgery is typically longer.

Buehler had said in May that he was targeting a Sept. 1 return date, which would have put his recovery time at 12 months. Based on how he looked in the video from Tuesday, Buehler is looking good. Perhaps a September return to the Dodgers should not be discounted.

The Dodgers’ pitching is so banged up that they might really be excited for a potential Buehler return this season.

Dodgers pitchers currently on IL: Clayton Kershaw

Walker Buehler

Dustin May

Blake Treinen

Daniel Hudson

Shelby Miller

Jimmy Nelson

Ryan Pepiot

J.P. Feyereisen

Alex Reyes — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) July 6, 2023

When he’s healthy, Buehler is one of the best pitchers in the league. The 28-year-old went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 2021. That year, he made his second All-Star team and also finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.