Dodgers ace Walker Buehler looks great in latest pitching video

July 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Walker Buehler smiles

Oct 2, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Walker Buehler during a press conference before a team workout at Dodgers Stadium. Buehler is the National League Divisional game 1 starter against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler looked great while throwing in his latest pitching video.

Buehler shared a video via his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“Little ASG DAY bully! Gettin closer!!” Buehler wrote as his caption, noting that he was throwing a bullpen session on the day of the All-Star Game.

Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022. This is his second such surgery. The average recovery time from Tommy John surgery ranges from 12-18 months, though the recovery time from a second TJ surgery is typically longer.

Buehler had said in May that he was targeting a Sept. 1 return date, which would have put his recovery time at 12 months. Based on how he looked in the video from Tuesday, Buehler is looking good. Perhaps a September return to the Dodgers should not be discounted.

The Dodgers’ pitching is so banged up that they might really be excited for a potential Buehler return this season.

When he’s healthy, Buehler is one of the best pitchers in the league. The 28-year-old went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 2021. That year, he made his second All-Star team and also finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

