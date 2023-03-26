 Skip to main content
Dog grabs home run ball in Dodgers-Royals spring training game

March 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
A dog caught a home run ball

A home run ball ended up in the perfect hands — or should we say jaws — during Saturday’s spring training game between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers prospect Michael Bush hit a home run in the bottom of the 7th that sent fans on an open grass area scrambling for a souvenir. When the dust settled, it was a dog that came away with the ball.

Talk about a deserving recipient.

