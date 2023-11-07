Don Mattingly reportedly in running for 1 MLB manager job

We may not have seen the last of Donnie Baseball as a manager just yet.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Don Mattingly is one of the candidates the Milwaukee Brewers are considering to be their next manager. Milwaukee needs a new man for the job after Craig Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs in a big stunner.

Mattingly, 62, is currently a bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has more than a decade of MLB managing experience between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins and was NL Manager of the Year in 2020. But he has a subpar career record of 889-950 (.483) and holds somewhat of a reputation for uninspiring baseball and sometimes clashing with players.

Rosenthal mentions some other candidates for the Brewers job, including current bench coach Pat Murphy, Dodgers coach Clayton McCullough, Astros coaches Troy Snitker and Joe Espada, and ex-Milwaukee All-Star Rickie Weeks. But Mattingly is obviously the most seasoned of all those options and makes for a real interesting case for the Brewers to consider.