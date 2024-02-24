 Skip to main content
Don Mattingly turns heads with new look at spring training

February 24, 2024
by Dan Benton
Don Mattingly smiles on the field

Apr 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his 14-year career with the New York Yankees, Don Mattingly famously wore a mustache. It was the extent of facial hair permitted in the Bronx but not something he rebelled against once he put on a different uniform.

While serving as manager for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins, Mattingly was generally clean-shaven.

Now in his second year serving as bench coach of the Toronto Blue Jays, Mattingly has decided to go in the exact opposite direction. Earlier this week, as the team reported for spring training, Donnie Baseball debuted his bold new look.

Some were quick to speculate about Mattingly’s new look, suggesting he was sending a message to the Yankees about their out-of-date policy or perhaps to the Baseball Hall of Fame after his many snubs.

Only Mattingly knows for sure and thus far, he hasn’t elaborated on the all-salt, no-pepper beard. But one thing is for certain — the abundance of facial hair is a notable change in the book of The Hit man.

Don MattinglyToronto Blue Jays
