Dusty Baker had prescient quote about Justin Verlander before Game 5

Dusty Baker’s quote about Justin Verlander prior to Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night sure turned out to be prescient.

The Houston Astros manager said that Verlander would not have strict limitations for the critical start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker expressed confidence in Verlander and the ace’s ability to escape trouble.

Dusty Baker, pregame, on Justin Verlander: "I mean, we got full confidence in Justin. Everybody's wondering, is he on a short leash? I mean, no, he doesn't have a leash at all. I mean, he's Justin Verlander. Nobody can get out of trouble better than him." — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) November 4, 2022

“I mean, we got full confidence in Justin. Everybody’s wondering, is he on a short leash? I mean, no, he doesn’t have a leash at all. I mean, he’s Justin Verlander. Nobody can get out of trouble better than him,” Baker said prior to the start.

His words couldn’t have proved more accurate.

Verlander allowed four hits and four walks but the Phillies scored just one run in five innings. He left the bases loaded in the second; runners on second and third in the third inning; and a runner on second in the fifth. Altogether, Verlander stranded seven runners and exited with a 2-1 lead.

“These guys made it very difficult on me. They’re a very good lineup,” Verlander said of the Phillies during an in-game interview with FOX following his start.

For other pitchers, Baker and the Astros likely would not have allowed so much leeway. But Verlander is a proven, 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He proved that Baker’s trust in him was well warranted.