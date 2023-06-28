 Skip to main content
Eduardo Escobar cracked great joke while preparing for citizenship test

June 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Eduardo Escobar at a press conference

Eduardo Escobar cracked a great joke while preparing for his citizenship test.

Escobar is from Venezuela but has played in MLB since 2011. He had been studying to become a U.S. citizen and passed his test on Tuesday to receive the honor.

Escobar, who had been playing for the New York Mets while preparing for the test, was traded to the Angels over the weekend.

Mets manager Buck Showalter talked on Tuesday about Escobar’s preparation for the test and said the 34-year-old infielder had cracked a great joke.

According to Showalter, Mets teammates asked Escobar who the first president of the United States was. Escobar apparently made a baseball-themed joke and said “Ron Washington.”

That’s pretty great.

The first president, of course, was George Washington. Ron Washington is the third base coach for the Braves and the former manager of the Texas Rangers.

Someone imagined what it would be like had Ron Washington been the first president, and the portrait wasn’t bad.

You gotta love it. And no, Ron Washington did not damage his father’s cherry tree.

