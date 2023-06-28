Eduardo Escobar cracked great joke while preparing for citizenship test

Eduardo Escobar cracked a great joke while preparing for his citizenship test.

Escobar is from Venezuela but has played in MLB since 2011. He had been studying to become a U.S. citizen and passed his test on Tuesday to receive the honor.

🇺🇸Today is a very special day for me after b nov ecoming an American citizen. I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, fans for always being with me in my good and bad moments, 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇻🇪🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/YmTofCdiMH — eduardo jose escobar (@escobardelapica) June 27, 2023

Escobar, who had been playing for the New York Mets while preparing for the test, was traded to the Angels over the weekend.

Mets manager Buck Showalter talked on Tuesday about Escobar’s preparation for the test and said the 34-year-old infielder had cracked a great joke.

According to Showalter, Mets teammates asked Escobar who the first president of the United States was. Escobar apparently made a baseball-themed joke and said “Ron Washington.”

When Eduardo Escobar's teammates were helping him prepare for his citizenship test, he was asked who the first president was. "Ron Washington" 😂 pic.twitter.com/EPZtPeoBaa — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2023

That’s pretty great.

The first president, of course, was George Washington. Ron Washington is the third base coach for the Braves and the former manager of the Texas Rangers.

Someone imagined what it would be like had Ron Washington been the first president, and the portrait wasn’t bad.

You gotta love it. And no, Ron Washington did not damage his father’s cherry tree.