Eduardo Rodriguez dealing with condition involving his heart

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has been shut down indefinitely due to complications stemming from the coronavirus, and we now know a bit more about his condition.

According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Rodriguez is dealing with a condition involving his heart. It is believed that Rodriguez has been diagnosed with “myocarditis,” which involves an inflammation of the heart muscle. It is often caused by a viral infection. Treatment for the condition includes medication and rest.

With Chris Sale out for the season, the Red Sox were expected to lean on Rodriguez as their No. 1 starter. The left-hander had his best season in the majors last year, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203 1/3 innings.

It’s unclear how long Rodriguez will be out. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox in their opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.