Edwin Diaz makes interesting history during Mets’ combined no-hitter

Five New York Mets pitchers on Friday combined to throw the team’s second no-hitter in franchise history, and Edwin Diaz accomplished something cool during the process.

Opening Day starter Tylor Megill got the no-hitter started with five scoreless innings. He walked three and threw 88 pitches in the process. Then came Drew Smith for 1.1 innings; Joely Rodriguez for 1.0; Seth Lugo for 0.2; and Diaz pitched the final inning.

Diaz was the sharpest of all the Mets’ pitchers. He struck out the side on 13 pitches, 11 of which he threw for strikes.

Diaz became the first pitcher to finish a no-hitter by striking out every batter he faced.

Edwin Díaz of the @Mets is the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out every batter he faced to finish off a no-hitter. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 30, 2022

Here is a video of the final pitch:

HEEEEE STRUCK HIM OUT!!!!! THE METS HAVE THROWN A COMBINED NO-HITTER! pic.twitter.com/yitTc1jo2Z — SNY (@SNYtv) April 30, 2022

The Mets are now 15-6, which is the best record in MLB.