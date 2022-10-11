ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Ben Verlander get into graphic Twitter beef

ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan and FOX Sports MLB personality Ben Verlander got into a Twitter beef on Tuesday.

Passan was covering Game 1 of the ALDS Tuesday between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros and tweeted about the Mariners jumping on Astros ace Justin Verlander early in the game.

Big. Dumper. Single to right off Justin Verlander with runners on first and third. Still first and third — and now the Mariners have a 1-0 first-inning lead on Justin Verlander. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 11, 2022

Passan seemed to recognize how he put Justin Verlander’s full name in the tweet twice and made a joke of it by tagging Ben Verlander in a subsequent tweet.

Ben Verlander is Justin’s brother, and Ben frequently tweets about Shohei Ohtani.

Justin Verlander Justin Verlander Justin Verlander just because I'm doing my best @BenVerlander impersonation. In which case Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani S — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 11, 2022

Ben Verlander did not appreciate the tweet from Passan and fired back with a jab at the ESPN reporter’s height.

Grab a step stool and say it to my face Jeffey boy pic.twitter.com/1wnFNRyKS2 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2022

Passan got sexual in his reply to Verlander.

When you're talking about Shohei you're usually on your knees, though, right? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 11, 2022

Ben Verlander didn’t let that go and came back about Jeff asking for help getting interviews with Justin Verlander.

When you’re asking me for help getting a Justin interview you usually are too, huh?? — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2022

Fellas, no need to get so graphic and personal here.