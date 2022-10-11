 Skip to main content
ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Ben Verlander get into graphic Twitter beef

October 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jeff Passan in a tie

ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan and FOX Sports MLB personality Ben Verlander got into a Twitter beef on Tuesday.

Passan was covering Game 1 of the ALDS Tuesday between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros and tweeted about the Mariners jumping on Astros ace Justin Verlander early in the game.

Passan seemed to recognize how he put Justin Verlander’s full name in the tweet twice and made a joke of it by tagging Ben Verlander in a subsequent tweet.

Ben Verlander is Justin’s brother, and Ben frequently tweets about Shohei Ohtani.

Ben Verlander did not appreciate the tweet from Passan and fired back with a jab at the ESPN reporter’s height.

Passan got sexual in his reply to Verlander.

Ben Verlander didn’t let that go and came back about Jeff asking for help getting interviews with Justin Verlander.

Fellas, no need to get so graphic and personal here.

