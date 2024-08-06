 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about White Sox’s 21-game losing streak

August 5, 2024
by R.P. Salao
A Chicago White Sox hat

Sep 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago White Sox hat and glove against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox are hitting depths few others in MLB history have reached and fans are understandably making fun of them for it.

On Monday, the White Sox lost its 21st consecutive game in a 5-1 affair against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Several fans made the same joke about the team’s losing streak now being old enough to drink.

The White Sox are currently tied with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles with the longest losing streak in American League history. Only the Philadelphia Phillies have had a worse mark when they lost 23 straight games during the 1961 season.

A three-game series against the Athletics appeared to be the White Sox’s best shot at ending their streak. After all, Oakland has the second-worst record in the AL.

However, the gap between the White Sox’s record (27-88) and the Athletics’ record (47-67) is massive. Even if the White Sox won 20 straight games and the Athletics lost 20 straight games, the latter would still have a better record.

But at this point, Chicago’s South Side fans probably just want to experience a win to remember what it feels like.

