Everyone made the same joke about Juan Soto’s extra-innings blunder vs. Guardians

Fans on X were not kind to Juan Soto on Tuesday after the New York Yankees star failed to make a crucial play late in his team’s contest against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees and Guardians entered extra innings tied 3-3 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

After two more scoreless innings, Cleveland found their groove in the top of the 12th. They plated two runs to take a 5-3 lead before loading the bases with just one out.

Guardians batter David Fry hit an innocent-looking fly ball toward Soto in right field. Soto lunged at the potential bloop hit but was well short of making the catch. What looked like an RBI single at worst turned into a bases-clearing triple for the Guardians.

Lolol this game is really quite silly.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/8Y52CWeVUi — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 21, 2024

A handful of fans mocked Soto on social media by reposting the play and claiming that Soto had made an incredible catch for the Yankees. Some even called it Gold Glove-caliber.

Juan Soto with a GREAT catch as he makes the 2nd out of the inning and keeps the run from scoring. pic.twitter.com/QOS569l85J — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) August 21, 2024

JUAN SOTO WITH THE GOLD GLOVE PLAY TO SAVE THE INNING!!! pic.twitter.com/utzdcQ6gpb — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) August 21, 2024

Juan Soto with an incredible, gold glove caliber play as the Yankees send it to the bottom of the 12th pic.twitter.com/F22w9Ttzg4 — Ryan O’Hearn Supremacy (@Os_Supremacy) August 21, 2024

Soto supporters hoping to see the Yankees outfielder make a highlight defensive play probably didn’t appreciate being fooled by the online sarcasm.

The Guardians scored one more run to blow the game wide open, carrying a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the 12th.

The Yankees managed to score two runs but fell well short of making a miraculous comeback.