Ex-Astros champion signs with NL team

One former Houston Astros slugger is taking his talents to South Beach.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Thursday that free agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel has agreed to a deal with the Miami Marlins.

Gurriel had spent his entire MLB career to this point with the Astros, winning World Series titles with them in 2017 and 2022. He posted a 31-homer, 104-RBI season in 2019 and then won the AL batting title in 2021 with a .319 average. Gurriel also earned a Gold Glove at first base in 2021.

Now 38 years old, Gurriel did show some signs of decline last season, hitting just .242 with a career-low .647 OPS in 146 games. But he will now attempt to find another wind on a Marlins team that already brought in another ex-World Series champion earlier this offseason.