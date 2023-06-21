Ex-MLB All-Star gets DFAd by Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are riding a winning streak and they have no room left for one of their veterans.

The Reds on Tuesday activated Wil Myers from the 10-day injury list and designated him for assignment.

Myers signed with the Reds on a 1-year, $7.5 million deal in December. He was batting just .189 with a .540 OPS in 37 games for the team.

The Reds could have given Myers the opportunity to turn things around, but they’re on a 10-game winning streak and have no room to wait out the veteran.

Joey Votto just got called up to make his season debut after recovering from a shoulder injury. The Reds also recently called up Elly De La Cruz to make his MLB debut. Plus you factor in that the Reds are trying to get at-bats for Jake Fraley, Will Benson, Nick Senzel and Spencer Steer at the corner outfield and first base positions, and there isn’t room for an underperforming Myers.

If Myers has recovered fully from his shoulder injury, he could make for an interesting pickup for another team. The 32-year-old batted .261 with a .713 OPS last season for the Padres. He was an All-Star back in 2016 when he bashed 28 home runs for San Diego. Myers is a career .252 hitter with a .763 OPS.