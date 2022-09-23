 Skip to main content
Fans furious with FOX camera operator over Aaron Judge flyout

September 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

Fans were furious with a camera operator for FOX over the way they captured an Aaron Judge flyout on Thursday night.

Judge was batting in the bottom of the 9th inning of a 4-4 game between his New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees slugger took a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes and sent it to deep center. But the problem is the camera operator turned the camera high in the sky as if the ball was heading out for a 450-foot home run.

Take a look:

Anyone watching that and relying on the FOX cameras thought Judge had just hit his 61st home run of the season. The last thing anyone expected was a flyout to center field.

Fans were ticked off with the camera operator for fooling them, especially with history on the line:

What a tease!

Judge is sitting on 60 home runs this season and looking to tie Roger Maris for the American League record. He still has 13 games left to potentially tie and surpass the mark. Hopefully next time the camera operator won’t have the audience fooled and teased so badly!

