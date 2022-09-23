Fans furious with FOX camera operator over Aaron Judge flyout

Fans were furious with a camera operator for FOX over the way they captured an Aaron Judge flyout on Thursday night.

Judge was batting in the bottom of the 9th inning of a 4-4 game between his New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees slugger took a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes and sent it to deep center. But the problem is the camera operator turned the camera high in the sky as if the ball was heading out for a 450-foot home run.

Take a look:

Aaron Judge JUST Missed It. pic.twitter.com/S7lclCw7mj — MLB Walk Offs & Game Winning Plays (@MLBWalk_Offs) September 23, 2022

Anyone watching that and relying on the FOX cameras thought Judge had just hit his 61st home run of the season. The last thing anyone expected was a flyout to center field.

Fans were ticked off with the camera operator for fooling them, especially with history on the line:

What FOX just did there with the camera shot was criminal. Good lord that ball was shot like it was going to lower Manhattan… — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 23, 2022

That was some terrible camera work by Fox. Made it seem like it was going 200 feet beyond the wall. — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) September 23, 2022

The Fox camera made it seem like that was leaving the stadium. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 23, 2022

Aaron Judge: hits a fly out to CF

The FOX camera angle: pic.twitter.com/vMIFnNbUR2 — Alejandro Kirk Enjoyer (Geno Smith Enjoyer) (@backgoesupton) September 23, 2022

That fox camera man deserves 30 years in jail for making me think think that was heading for the east river — Mike Carbone (@MikeCarboneJr) September 23, 2022

What a tease!

Judge is sitting on 60 home runs this season and looking to tie Roger Maris for the American League record. He still has 13 games left to potentially tie and surpass the mark. Hopefully next time the camera operator won’t have the audience fooled and teased so badly!