Fans react to Barry Bonds’ 100-mph claim

Barry Bonds made a big claim during a recent interview that has fans buzzing.

Bonds appeared on “All the Smoke” with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes for an episode published on Thursday. During his appearance, Bonds claimed that he could still hit a pitcher throwing 100 miles per hour.

“100? That’s easy. I don’t care how hard you throw a baseball,” Bonds said.

Jul 8, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants former outfielder Barry Bonds looks on prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Bonds then argued that hitting a 100-mph pitch is as easy for him to do as it is for a catcher to catch such a pitch. He says all he had to do was replace a glove with a bat and he could put the barrel on the ball just as easily.

“Now, if you’re asking me to do something spectacular, that would take time for my body to get used to at 60. But to go up there and hit it? I don’t care how hard you throw. As long as I can see it, I hit it,” Bonds said.

Barry Bonds says he can still hit 100 MPH pitches 👀



(via @allthesmokeprod) pic.twitter.com/BewXIi4Og6 — MLB (@MLB) March 6, 2025

Many fans didn’t doubt Bonds’ claim.

I believe it. As long as he still has some bat speed, there's no reason to believe he wouldn't make contact a lot of the time. — Rebel Man (@RebelMan32) March 6, 2025

I believe it. My goat — Joe〽️ess (@THEEJoeMess) March 7, 2025

100mph? You mean like a fastball? Hell yeah he can hit it lol — Craig (@_itsalwayscraig) March 7, 2025

Bonds claiming he could still hit a 100-mph pitch left fans wanting to see it happen. There really is only one way to find out, and now we need to test it.

How could Bonds do against someone throwing 100 mph? Could he hit pitches with movement still? If Bonds got 100 at-bats in the Major Leagues right now, what kind of OPS could he deliver? We need answers!