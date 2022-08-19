Fans notice strange statistical trend with Yordan Alvarez

One Houston athlete may be continuing down the path that James Harden blazed.

Baseball fans noticed a very weird statistical trend this week with Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. More specifically, Alvarez is hitting a sweltering .439 on Fridays this season but a frigid .102 on Saturdays. Here are the stats (which were originally shared by Reddit user “FunnyID”).

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .439 on Fridays and .102 on Saturdays. pic.twitter.com/L3ZUu2w6eN — splitterball (@splitterbaII) August 18, 2022

Those numbers are almost impossible to believe, especially in a pretty solid sample size of 15 Friday games and 17 Saturday games. Somehow, Alvarez’s OPS during Saturday games (.429) is lower than his overall batting average during Friday games (.439). Perhaps Alvarez just really likes to … socialize on Friday nights.

Including Fridays, Saturdays, and the other five days of the week, Alvarez is batting .296 this season with 31 home runs and 76 RBIs (plus an AL-leading .400 on-base percentage). Alvarez’s Astros are also loaded for another deep playoff run at 77-43 on the year. But these ludicrous Friday-Saturday splits almost recall to mind how the performance of the ex-Houston star Harden was allegedly impacted by the quality of local strip clubs.