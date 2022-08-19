 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 18, 2022

Fans notice strange statistical trend with Yordan Alvarez

August 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Yordan Alvarez running

Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

One Houston athlete may be continuing down the path that James Harden blazed.

Baseball fans noticed a very weird statistical trend this week with Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. More specifically, Alvarez is hitting a sweltering .439 on Fridays this season but a frigid .102 on Saturdays. Here are the stats (which were originally shared by Reddit user “FunnyID”).

Those numbers are almost impossible to believe, especially in a pretty solid sample size of 15 Friday games and 17 Saturday games. Somehow, Alvarez’s OPS during Saturday games (.429) is lower than his overall batting average during Friday games (.439). Perhaps Alvarez just really likes to … socialize on Friday nights.

Including Fridays, Saturdays, and the other five days of the week, Alvarez is batting .296 this season with 31 home runs and 76 RBIs (plus an AL-leading .400 on-base percentage). Alvarez’s Astros are also loaded for another deep playoff run at 77-43 on the year. But these ludicrous Friday-Saturday splits almost recall to mind how the performance of the ex-Houston star Harden was allegedly impacted by the quality of local strip clubs.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus