Fans upset about 1 Yankees player that made MLB All-Star team

A handful of fans were not pleased that New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes made the All-Star team.

Holmes was one of three Yankees named to this year’s list of MLB All-Stars, which was released on Sunday. The other two were star outfielders Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Even the most passionate Yankees hater probably wouldn’t contest either Soto or Judge making this year’s team. But fans don’t exactly hold Holmes in the same regard as the Yankees’ two beefy sluggers.

Several fans voiced their opinion on X about Holmes being undeserving of his spot. Some argued that fellow relievers such as Baltimore Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel or Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen were far more deserving. Cleveland Guardians fans believed the same about Hunter Gaddis having a better case than Holmes.

Clay Holmes over Kenley Jansen to the All-Star Game is one of the most absurd things imaginable. That’s straight up egregious, anyone involved in that should be absolutely ashamed. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/9Jihk0Q5sw — Ryan Martin (@remartin_34) July 7, 2024

Clay Holmes should NOT have been selected over Hunter Gaddis, Tim Herrin, or Cade Smith. pic.twitter.com/OsSXmezTCL — ClaseInSession (@ClaseInSession) July 7, 2024

Fans are naturally biased toward their own players. But Holmes’ name seemed to be mentioned more than most by different fan bases as the pitcher who should be replaced by (insert pitcher name here).

A few users were ready with lengthy lists of relievers who had worthy cases over Holmes.

For every like this tweet gets, I will reply with a reliever that deserved to make the All-Star Game over Clay Holmes — Nyanasaur (@Nyanasaur) July 7, 2024

here’s a list of every reliever in the american league with a lower ERA than “clay holmes” (min. 30 IP) pic.twitter.com/RJ4OMgIfao — nick (@cdlenthusiast) July 7, 2024

The numbers point to Holmes actually having a pretty decent season for the Yankees. Through 37 games, Holmes has an ERA of 3.00 with 19 saves and 37 strikeouts across 36.0 innings pitched. He’s also allowed just 2 home runs thus far.

But given that there are only four reliever slots for each team competing in the Midsummer Classic, fans seem to think Holmes’ 2024 performance isn’t worthy of All-Star consideration.