Felix Hernandez receiving interest despite not playing last season

Felix Hernandez did not pitch last season, but the former Cy Young Award winner is receiving interest for 2021.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman said on Tuesday that King Felix is likely to pitch next season and find a home.

Teams are showing interest in Felix Hernandez. He’s likely to pitch in 2021 after opting out last year following an excellent spring performance for the Braves. #King — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2020

Hernandez pitched from 2005-2019 with the Seattle Mariners, making six All-Star teams and winning two ERA crowns. In 2019, he was a putrid 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA. The 34-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Braves last season and had an invitation to spring training, where he performed well enough to likely earn a roster spot. Hernandez decided to opt out of the season due to COVID-19.