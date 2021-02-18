Fernando Tatis Jr. gets massive $340 million contract extension from Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is getting big-time money.

Tatis and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a long-term contract extension. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, who first reported the news, says the contract is for 14 years and worth $340 million guaranteed.

Tatis is only 22 and just completed his second season in MLB, albeit a shortened one. Despite his youth and limited experience, he has already proven he is a star player.

As a rookie in 2019, Tatis batted .317/.379/.590 with a .969 OPS in 84 games. The young shortstop had a .937 OPS with 17 home runs in 59 games in 2020.

The Padres had the second-best record in the National League last year behind the Dodgers. They lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS as well.

San Diego is emerging as a contender. Tatis and Manny Machado anchor the left side of the infield and the middle of the offense. They are buttressed by veterans Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham.

The Padres long had interest in locking up Tatis for the long term and have executed on that desire. Being able to keep a franchise cornerstone like Tatis is a big deal.