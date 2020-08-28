Fernando Tatis Jr. achieves rare feat with home run on top of building

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to crush the ball for the Padres this season, and he achieved a rare feat as well.

On Thursday, the Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 10-7 in the first game of a doubleheader. Tatis Jr. homered as part of a back-to-back with Manny Machado in the sixth inning. His dinger was a monster shot that hit the top deck of the Western Metal Supply building beyond left field.

448 feet.@tatis_jr is the second player ever to send a home run ball to the rooftop of the Western Metal Building. pic.twitter.com/lcppersnfJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 27, 2020

The only other player to put a ball on the top of the building is Hunter Renfroe. Tatis Jr. has serious power.

Tatis Jr. is up to 13 home runs and 30 RBIs this season. The Padres lost the second game of the doubleheader, but are 19-14, which is the fourth-best record in the NL.