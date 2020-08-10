Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres reportedly talking contract extension

Fernando Tatis Jr. has come on like a star in his first two seasons in the league, and the San Diego Padres would likely want to lock him up as long as possible. The two sides may even be working towards that outcome.

Tatis’ father, Fernando Tatis, says that his son and the team have had conversations about an extension, according to Luis Morales. The elder Tatis also says that he thinks a long-term contract will happen soon.

Fernando Tatis's Dad: "The San Diego Padres have had conversations with Fernando Tatis Jr about a possible extension and I'm sure that a long-term contract will be given very soon." (vía @luimo13)@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/b5btRHMSQX — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 10, 2020

Tatis Jr. suffered a back injury that limited him to 84 games last season. He still batted .317/.379/.590 with a .969 OPS during that time.

This year, the 21-year-old shortstop is putting up crazy numbers. He is batting .333/.417/.810 with a 1.226 OPS. He already has eight home runs in 16 games, which is incredible. The Padres probably would want to have him under contract for as long as possible, before he starts putting up even more ridiculous numbers.