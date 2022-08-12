Sports world reacts to Harry Caray hologram at ‘Field of Dreams’ game

FOX had an interesting way to spice up the seventh inning stretch during Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

“Field of Dreams” is a movie that conjures up the memories of past historic baseball figures, most notably Shoeless Joe Jackson. The FOX broadcast had a unique take on that theme.

The broadcast used a hologram version of the late Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch. Caray helped popularize the singing of the iconic baseball song during Cubs games at Wrigley Field.

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

Caray’s hologram donned the thick-rimmed glasses that became just as popular as his distinct voice and broadcasting style.

The hologram received mixed reactions on Twitter from figures throughout the sports world.

In other news, this was something on Fox's "Field of Dreams" game. Little odd. pic.twitter.com/E6gMFh5mjG — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 12, 2022

Hologram Harry Caray or whatever that was will be the stuff of many, many nightmares. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) August 12, 2022

Holy Cow! 👀 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 12, 2022

Begging Fox to use fake Harry Caray for Big Ten football. Have him do Jump Around. Get some mileage out of it. The SEC would never. pic.twitter.com/ptQI2uYy5O — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 12, 2022

Caray died on February 18, 1998 at the age of 83. Although he was most well-known for his time as a broadcaster for the Cubs from 1982-1997, he also served as the play-by-play man for the Chicago White Sox from 1971-1981. In addition, Caray called games for the St. Louis Browns, St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics.