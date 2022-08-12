 Skip to main content
Sports world reacts to Harry Caray hologram at ‘Field of Dreams’ game

August 11, 2022
by Alex Evans

FOX's Harry Caray hologram as seen during the "Field of Dreams" game.

FOX had an interesting way to spice up the seventh inning stretch during Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

“Field of Dreams” is a movie that conjures up the memories of past historic baseball figures, most notably Shoeless Joe Jackson. The FOX broadcast had a unique take on that theme.

The broadcast used a hologram version of the late Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch. Caray helped popularize the singing of the iconic baseball song during Cubs games at Wrigley Field.

Caray’s hologram donned the thick-rimmed glasses that became just as popular as his distinct voice and broadcasting style.

The hologram received mixed reactions on Twitter from figures throughout the sports world.

Caray died on February 18, 1998 at the age of 83. Although he was most well-known for his time as a broadcaster for the Cubs from 1982-1997, he also served as the play-by-play man for the Chicago White Sox from 1971-1981. In addition, Caray called games for the St. Louis Browns, St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics.

