Francisco Lindor has broken off contract extension talks with Indians

The Cleveland Indians have done everything this offseason from discuss a contract extension with Francisco Lindor to shop him in trade talks, but it sounds like it will be status quo for the star shortstop in 2020.

Lindor told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic on Monday that he informed the Indians last week that he is no longer open to discussing a contract extension. Lindor says he never really felt like the two sides were close to a new deal despite discussing one this offseason.

“We had good conversations. We couldn’t come up with an agreement,” Lindor said. “So we put that aside and let’s focus on winning.”

The Indians don’t need to sign Lindor to an extension or trade him just yet, as he is still under team control for two more years. While Lindor said he did not ask the Indians for $300 million, he also admitted the nine-year, $215 million extension Christian Yelich signed with the Milwaukee Brewers would not be enough.

“My agent knows my value, I know my value. But that’s something that’s a little more private,” Lindor told The Athletic. “But I do know what’s fair for both sides. I’m very aware. I’ve studied it.”

Lindor has insisted he does not want to leave Cleveland, and he said he is not the type of person to hold a grudge. He doesn’t fault the Indians for not being able to sign him to an extension, and he clearly is not offended that the Indians talked to teams about trades involving him.

Indians owner Paul Dolan has made it seem like the team will not be able to re-sign Lindor, so trading him may be inevitable. The closer he gets to free agency, the less teams may be willing to offer in a trade. Lindor’s name is sure to pop up again ahead of the trade deadline in July.