Freddie Freeman’s wife shared video of their son Charlie hitting bombs

Freddie Freeman is a four-time All-Star and the likely NL MVP winner for this year. And if these videos are any indication, his young son Charlie may be soon following in his footsteps.

Freddie clubbed a 2-run home run to give his Atlanta Braves a 2-0 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. After the homer, FS1 showed Freeman’s wife Chelsea and son Charlie celebrating.

Then they aired a little piece on the Freemans that highlighted Charlie’s baseball skills. Check out this video shared by Chelsea of her 4-year-old son crushing balls off tees inside what appears to be a hotel ballroom.

The young boy also has a good arm:

Chelsea is currently pregnant with twins, meaning the Freemans will be soon adding some more little sluggers to their team. One day long after Freddie retires, we may be seeing some other Freemans in the majors.