Gary Sanchez linked to 1 NL team in free agency

Gary Sanchez may soon find himself back on the East Coast.

MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided reports this week that the veteran catcher Sanchez is drawing interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sanchez remains a free agent after spending last season with the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres.

A two-time All-Star with the New York Yankees, Sanchez, 31, had been hovering around the Mendoza Line over the last several years. But he had a resurgence in San Diego last year, hitting 19 home runs and 46 RBIs in just 72 games. Sanchez also developed strong chemistry with Padres lefty Blake Snell, operating as his main catcher as Snell won the NL Cy Young Award.

With 23-year-old catching phenom Endy Rodriguez out for the entire 2024 season after UCL surgery, the Pirates are down to the underwhelming duo of Jason Delay and Henry Davis behind the plate. They were recently linked to a former All-Star on the mound, but Pittsburgh may be better off addressing their catcher situation right now.