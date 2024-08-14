George Springer goes ballistic after getting ejected vs. Angels

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer on Tuesday lost his temper after what he thought was a botched call made by the umpires.

The Blue Jays led 5-0 over the Los Angeles Angels in the top of the 7th inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Springer came up to the plate with one out and the bases empty. Angels pitcher Kenny Rosenberg’s 1-2 pitch twisted well inside the plate and appeared to hit Springer’s right foot. The Blue Jays outfielder instantly began walking toward first base for what he assumed was a hit-by-pitch.

However, home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez didn’t rule the play as a HBP. The Blue Jays challenged the call, but the ruling stood — the pitch was deemed a ball.

Springer took exception to the ruling and protested the call to Gonzalez, who ended up ejecting the former All-Star. That’s when Springer lost it. He began jawing at the umpires and had to be restrained by teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Based on how his initial reaction to the contact, Springer seemed pretty certain that the baseball had hit him on the foot. Someone just bluffing the contact probably wouldn’t have objected as passionately as he did.

Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger came in to replace Springer once cooler heads prevailed. Toronto still held on to win the contest 6-1.