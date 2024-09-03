Gerrit Cole addresses injury concerns after leaving game vs. Rangers

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole was pulled early from his start Monday after appearing to feel discomfort in his leg. The former Cy Young winner alleviated any concerns fans had after the game.

Cole was set to come back out for the seventh inning of his team’s contest against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

But after looking like he was in some pain, Cole was pulled from the mound with his team up 7-1. He tried to test it out but eventually asked to be taken out of the game.

More from @RealMichaelKay on Gerrit Cole's exit Monday in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/nPkMQhEwlq — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 3, 2024

The Yankees held on without Cole to win 8-4 over the Rangers.

The team later called the issue simply a calf cramp. Cole later spoke to reporters about his early exit.

“I wasn’t super concerned,” said Cole about the injury. “I just didn’t think it was the right situation to keep trying to manipulate it out there. I had a similar situation last year against the Dodgers. I was able to manage it for a couple of innings until it was too much. I jogged out there. I didn’t feel it. I don’t feel it walking or moving around. Just for whatever reason on my follow through.”

After it was reported that Cole was just dealing with cramps, Yankees fans couldn’t help but make light of the situation.

Cole famously devoured an entire banana in between innings during a start in 2022 (video here). Some felt that he might have just forgotten to do that against the Rangers on Monday.

gerrit cole obviously did not take the time to devour an entire banana in one inhale in the dugout tonight — caity (@ktmob_) September 3, 2024

They’re saying possibly cramp issues for Cole…some one get Gerrit Cole a banana !!! pic.twitter.com/24kVo9CuDQ — Steve Brudzynski (@_BigSteve89) September 3, 2024

Cole has had an up-and-down season thus far after missing the early part of the 2024 campaign due to an elbow injury.

But things have started to turn around for Cole of late. In six starts since August, Cole has an ERA of 1.85 across 34 innings pitched.